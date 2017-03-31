March 31 Silver Wheaton Corp:

* Silver Wheaton provides details of annual and special meeting of shareholders, files form 40-f, and provides general corporate update

* Silver Wheaton - Alexco resources agreed to amend Alexco silver purchase agreement to adjust silver production payment from us$3.90 per ounce of silver

* Silver Wheaton - co, units provided guarantee to lenders under Primero Mining Corp's existing revolving credit facility capped at maximum of $81.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: