May 5 Silverbow Resources Inc

* Q1 production of 135.6 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day

* Silverbow Resources - company reiterated its 2017 capital spending guidance of $190 million to $200 million

* Remains on track to deliver its recently revised full year 2017 production guidance of 145 - 155 mmcfe/d

* Silverbow Resources Inc qtrly earnings per share $1.57

* Qtrly oil and gas revenues of $42.4 million

* Silverbow Resources says also reiterated its Q2 production guidance of 138 - 144 mmcfe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: