UPDATE 1-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 5 Silverbow Resources Inc
* Q1 production of 135.6 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day
* Silverbow Resources - company reiterated its 2017 capital spending guidance of $190 million to $200 million
* Remains on track to deliver its recently revised full year 2017 production guidance of 145 - 155 mmcfe/d
* Silverbow Resources Inc qtrly earnings per share $1.57
* Qtrly oil and gas revenues of $42.4 million
* Silverbow Resources says also reiterated its Q2 production guidance of 138 - 144 mmcfe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PerkinElmer to acquire Euroimmun for approximately $1.3 billion
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake in the property company.