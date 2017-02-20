Feb 20 SilverBridge Holdings Ltd:

* Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For The Six Month Period Ended Dec. 31 2016

* Six month revenue 46.2 million rand versus 39.6 million rand year earlier

* Says no dividend was declared for period under review

* Says net profit increased by 22 pct compared to comparative period

* Six-Month HEPS 14.37 cents versus 11.52 cents year ago

* Says revenue was up 16 pct, driven by good growth in annuity software rental

* Says cash position reduced to 10.1 mln rand from 27.0 mln rand at June. 30 2016