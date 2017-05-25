BRIEF-Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 mln of convertible senior notes
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 25 Silvercorp Metals Inc
* Qtrly net income attributable to equity shareholders $0.08 per share
* Qtrly adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders $0.05 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Peak Resorts announces two new expansion projects and provides preliminary fiscal year 2017 results
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.