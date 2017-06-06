BRIEF-Snap is buying mapping startup Zenly for $200 mln- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
June 6 Silverlake Axis Ltd
* Silverlake Core Banking Solution Wins Major New Banking Customer In Thailand
* Received a purchase order to implement silverlake axis integrated banking solution at thailand's leading housing finance lender
* contract is expected to contribute positively to results of sal for financial year 2018 and following financial years
* pursuant to confidentiality clause stipulated in contract, no further details of contract will be disclosed
* contract for sibs software implementation and training is for a period of 18 months followed by 4 years of maintenance services. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
