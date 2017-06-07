BRIEF-HI-LIGHT TEK to buy at least 80 pct stake in life creation firm at T$63.1 per share
* Says it plans to acquire at least 80 percent stake of shares in a life creation firm at T$63.1 per share, for T$688.0 million in total
June 7 Sim Technology Group Ltd
* Recently noted that a connected person of co was registered as one of shareholders of a co called "Anhui Chenxun"
* Group received some enquiries from investors of co on whether group has any relationship with Anhui Chenxun
* Co declares that co & its connected persons do not have any relationship with this anhui chenxun
* Company expressly declares that it will not bear any liability of this Anhui Chenxun Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 22 Online pharmacy Zur Rose Group plans to raise up to around 230 million Swiss francs ($236.6 million) in an initial share sale, the Swiss company said on Thursday, with the cash to help grow operations including its DocMorris unit in Germany.
