March 30 Simcorp A/S

* SIMCORP APPOINTS NEW CFO

* SIMCORP APPOINTS NEW CFO

* SIMCORP ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS APPOINTED MICHAEL ROSENVOLD, 49, AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO)

* ROSENVOLD JOINS SIMCORP'S EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR LEADING COMPANY'S GLOBAL FINANCE, IT, LEGAL, INVESTOR RELATIONS AND PROCUREMENT TEAMS

* MICHAEL ROSENVOLD WILL STEP INTO HIS NEW POSITION NO LATER THAN OCTOBER 1, 2017

* SIMCORP'S CURRENT, INTERIM CFO, SØREN STRØM, WILL REMAIN IN HIS POSITION AT LEAST UNTIL MICHAEL ROSENVOLD HAS JOINED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)