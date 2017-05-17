BRIEF-American Realty Investors says units, co entered into purchase agreement
* Units, co entered into purchase agreement with Healthcare Trust, Healthcare Trust Operating Partnership, Arhc TRS Holdco II
May 17 SIMCORP A/S
* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 73.1 MILLION (REUTERS POLL EUR 69.2 MILLION)
* Q1 EBIT EUR 10.2 MILLION (REUTERS POLL EUR 10.5 MILLION)
* MAINTAINS ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR REVENUE GROWTH AND EBIT MARGIN MEASURED IN LOCAL CURRENCIES FOR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc began marketing an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, as an already competitive meal-kit industry faces a potential threat from Amazon.com Inc's plan to buy Whole Foods Market Inc .
MONTREAL, June 19 The chief executive of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec on Monday called the fund's $2 billion investment in a new aircraft leasing platform with GE Aviation Capital Services a "starting point" for further investments.