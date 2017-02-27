UPDATE 2-Hong Kong unveils plan to entice U.S. secondary listings
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
Feb 27 SimCorp A/S:
* Says has initiated share buyback program for up to 17.5 million euros ($18.52 million), to be executed during period from Feb. 27 to Aug. 23
* Maximum number of shares that can be bought is 700,000 shares of 1 crown each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 Asking the German lower house to debate the euro zone's decision to give Greece a new credit lifeline could lead to market uncertainty, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
SINGAPORE, June 16 In property-obsessed Singapore, the future and value of one house has gripped the nation due to an extraordinary feud between the children of the island state's founding father.