April 28 Simei Media Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 80 percent to 130 percent, or to be 106.4 million yuan to 136.0 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (59.1 million yuan)

* Comments that business restructuring and increased investment income are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WGl4YT

