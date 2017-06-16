BRIEF-Intuitive Aerial: first order for company's new NEWTON C from Japanese company
* INTUITIVE AERIAL HAS RECEIVED A FIRST ORDER FOR THE COMPANY'S NEW NEWTON C FROM JAPANESE COMPANY SANWA
June 16 Simei Media Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder plans to unload up to 2.0 percent stake in the company within six months
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple , said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
* Says its unit will acquire 6.7 percent stake in Hangzhou-based investment co for 347 million yuan