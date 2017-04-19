BRIEF-First Foundation to acquire Community 1st Bank for about $50 mln
* First Foundation - deal is valued at approximately $50.4 million in aggregate
April 19 Simmons First National Corp:
* Simmons reports first quarter net income of $22 million
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.71 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Simmons First National Corp - net interest income for q1 of 2017 was $72.4 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 3.1 percent, from same period of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 Shares of South Africa's resources companies weakened on Thursday after the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies was raised to 30 percent, dragging an index of the stocks to a 13-month low.
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg