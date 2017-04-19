April 19 Simmons First National Corp:

* Simmons reports first quarter net income of $22 million

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.71 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.70

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Simmons First National Corp - net interest income for q1 of 2017 was $72.4 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 3.1 percent, from same period of 2016