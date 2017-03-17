BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 17 Simon Property Group Inc
* Simon property group announces amended and extended $4.0 billion revolving credit facility
* Simon property group inc- newly refinanced facility, which can be increased to $5.0 billion during its term, will initially mature on june 30, 2021
* Simon property group inc- newly refinanced facility can be extended for an additional year to june 30, 2022 at company's sole option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V