Brazil's Itaú drops out of bidding for Argentina's Patagonia
SAO PAULO, June 21 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Latin America's largest bank by assets, has decided not to make a binding offer to acquire control of Argentine lender Banco Patagonia SA.
May 22 Simon Property Group Inc
* Simon property group sells $1.35 billion of senior notes
* Simon property group inc - subsidiary has agreed to sell $600 million principal amount of its 2.625% senior notes due june 15, 2022
* Simon property group inc - intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund planned optional redemption of its 5.65% notes due 2020
* Simon property group inc - combined, new issues of senior notes have a weighted average term of 7.8 years and a weighted average coupon rate of 3.04%
* Simon property group inc - simon property group lp has agreed to sell $750 million principal amount of its 3.375% senior notes due june 15, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc
