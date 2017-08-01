FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Simon Property Q2 FFO per share $2.47
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Afghanistan
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
uk
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
market analysis
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 1:01 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Simon Property Q2 FFO per share $2.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc

* Simon Property Group reports second quarter 2017 results and raises quarterly dividend and full year 2017 guidance

* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $11.14 to $11.22

* Q2 FFO per share $2.47

* Simon Property Group Inc - ‍comparable property noi growth for three months ended june 30, 2017 was 4.4%

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $11.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Simon Property Group Inc - ‍occupancy was 95.2% at june 30, 2017​

* Simon Property Group Inc - ‍board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.80 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.