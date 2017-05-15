BRIEF-King Yuan Electronics to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 3
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 3
May 15 SIMPLE SA
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 87,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 3.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE OF 8.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 3
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 11
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 9