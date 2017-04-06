BRIEF-Cerberus says Orion acquires outstanding equity in Sotogrande
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
April 6 Simulations Plus Inc:
* Simulations Plus finalizes distributor agreement with Korean Company
* Simulations Plus Inc - announced that it has entered into a distributor agreement in South Korea with Quantum Bio Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.