BRIEF-Boeing signs commitment with unidentified customer for 125 737 MAX 8 airplanes
* Boeing signs commitment with unidentified customer for 125 737 MAX 8 airplanes
June 15 Simulations Plus Inc
* Simulations plus reports record preliminary revenues for third quarter FY2017
* Q3 revenue $6.69 million versus $6.01 million
* Says expect to file 10-Q with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or before July 10, 2017 deadline
* Says approximately 71.2 pct of 3QFY17 revenues were from software and software-related training services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing signs commitment with unidentified customer for 125 737 MAX 8 airplanes
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
* Group ceo says need to find more aircraft to expand our regional reach, actively sourcing from leasing market Further company coverage: (Reporting By Kuala Lumpur newsroom)