BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
May 1 Simulations Plus Inc
* Simulations Plus to acquire Dilisym Services Inc
* Simulations Plus Inc - will pay shareholders of dilisym services cash consideration of up to $10 million
* Simulations Plus Inc - accretive acquisition will result in total number of simulations plus employees increasing from 68 to 79
* Says expect deal will be immediately accretive to both revenues and earnings
* Simulations Plus Inc - deal cash consideration comprised of $5 million up front plus an earn-out of up to an additional $5 million over next three years
* Simulations Plus Inc - deal will not affect ability to continue to distribute dividends
* Simulations Plus Inc - deal expected to add more than $3 million to revenues of combined company in coming fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc Source text: (http://bit.ly/2suKCSh) Further company coverage:
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage: