June 8 Sina Corp

* Sina announces details of distribution of weibo shares

* Sina Corp -based on 71.4 million ordinary shares of sina outstanding as of june 7, sina will distribute 7.1 million class a shares of weibo to sina shareholders

* Sina - following distribution of weibo shares, co's equity stake in weibo will decrease from approximately 49% to approximately 46%