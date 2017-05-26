UPDATE 3-Diageo to buy George Clooney's Casamigos tequila for up to $1 bln
* Analysts question if Casamigos can sustain pace of growth (Adds analyst comments, Diageo shares)
May 26 Sina Corp:
* Sina Corp - board has authorized and approved company's distribution of shares of Weibo Corp to company's shareholders on a pro rata basis
* Sina Corp - sina will distribute one Weibo class a ordinary share to holder of each ten Sina ordinary shares
* Sina Corp - holders of Sina ordinary shares that are settled through dtc will receive class a ordinary shares represented by Weibo ADSS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Saudi Arabian stocks rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, heading for their biggest weekly gain in six years, after the promotion of a reformist Prince Mohammed to the role of crown prince and the prospect of inclusion in MSCI's equity index.
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said on Thursday that Chinese low-cost carrier Ruili Airlines had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 20 of Boeing's 737 MAX airplanes, in a deal worth around $2.2 billion at current list prices.