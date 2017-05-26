May 26 Sina Corp:

* Sina Corp - ‍board has authorized and approved company's distribution of shares of Weibo Corp to company's shareholders on a pro rata basis​

* Sina Corp - ‍sina will distribute one Weibo class a ordinary share to holder of each ten Sina ordinary shares​

* Sina Corp - ‍holders of Sina ordinary shares that are settled through dtc will receive class a ordinary shares represented by Weibo ADSS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: