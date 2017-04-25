BRIEF-Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering receives subsidy
* Says it received subsidy of 1.5 million yuan from government
April 24 Sincere Co Ltd
* Says it received 10.1 million yen subsidy from Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry
* Says the subsidy is used to develop eye makeup products made in Japan in Asian market
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/CEXLvO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it received subsidy of 1.5 million yuan from government
SINGAPORE, June 16 Singapore's exports shrank for a second straight month in May, though electronics shipments continued to grow solidly to support an economy that wobbled in the first quarter and faces risks from deleveraging in major trading partner China.
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22