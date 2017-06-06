BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces underwriters' option to purchase additional shares
Clovis Oncology announces exercise in full of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock
June 6Sincere Co Ltd
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 300,000 shares of its stock at the price of 806 yen per share, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, on June 7
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oD1ZRY
(Beijing Headline News)
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.