May 3 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:

* Sinclair reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.61 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $649.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $647.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.61

* Sees Q2 2017 barter and trade revenue of about $33 million

* Q2 media revenues, before barter, are expected to be approximately $627.3 million to $633.3 million

* Full year barter and trade revenue is expected to be approximately $120 million

* FY capital expenditures expected to be $90 million, excluding expenditures that may be incurred for FCC's spectrum repack

* 2017 media expenses, excluding barter expense but including trade expense, are expected to be approximately $1.586 billion