BRIEF-Mandalay Resources search efforts continue to be focused on drilling to intersect deepest level of mine
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
May 3 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc:
* Sinclair reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.61 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $649.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $647.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.61
* Sees Q2 2017 barter and trade revenue of about $33 million
* Q2 media revenues, before barter, are expected to be approximately $627.3 million to $633.3 million
* Full year barter and trade revenue is expected to be approximately $120 million
* FY capital expenditures expected to be $90 million, excluding expenditures that may be incurred for FCC's spectrum repack
* 2017 media expenses, excluding barter expense but including trade expense, are expected to be approximately $1.586 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
