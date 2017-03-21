BRIEF-Zeria Pharmaceutical ends license agreement with EA Pharma
* Says it ends a license agreement with EA Pharma Co Ltd, regarding proton pump inhibitor E3710
March 21 Sinclair Pharma Plc
* FY sales growth of 51% at £37.8 million, (2015: £25.0 million, 18 months £45.5 million)
* FY gross profit increased 56% to £26.7 million (2015: £17.1 million, 18 months £31.8 million)
* FY adjusted ebitda* loss narrowed to £6.1 million (2015: £8.0 million, 18 months £15.4 million)
* Trading in Q1 2017 in line with management expectations
* Looking ahead, board expects Sinclair to be adjusted EBITDA positive in 2017 - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding