March 8 Singapore Exchange Ltd

* SGX consults on proposed equities market structure adjustments

* SGX proposes to increase minimum bid size for stocks and relevant securities trading in s$1.00 - $1.99 price range from current $0.005 to $0.01

* Is proposing to widen forced order range for stocks and relevant securities from current +/- 20 bids to +/- 30 bids

* Proposed change is based on a decline in traded value in $1.00 to $1.99 price range in recent years

* Adjustments also include changing trading hours via a mid-day break from 12.00pm to 1.00pm.