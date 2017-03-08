March 8 Singapore Exchange Ltd
* SGX consults on proposed equities market structure
adjustments
* SGX proposes to increase minimum bid size for stocks and
relevant securities trading in s$1.00 - $1.99 price range from
current $0.005 to $0.01
* Is proposing to widen forced order range for stocks and
relevant securities from current +/- 20 bids to +/- 30 bids
* Proposed change is based on a decline in traded value in
$1.00 to $1.99 price range in recent years
* Adjustments also include changing trading hours via a
mid-day break from 12.00pm to 1.00pm.
