March 7 Singapore Exchange Ltd-

* Feb total derivatives volume was 12.47 million, up 7% month-on-month

* Feb total securities market turnover value was at s$28.2 billion, up 35% month-on-month and up 17% year-on-year

* In Feb SGX commodities derivatives volume was 1.49 million, up 26% month-on-month