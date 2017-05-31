CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials, energy; Home Capital jumps
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher (Adds details, updates prices)
May 31 Singapore Exchange Ltd
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
* through this MOI, both parties aim to lower access barriers for technology companies into capital markets, catalyse more high tech ipos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 22 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc's shares soared as much as 18 percent to its highest since April on Thursday after billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc agreed to provide a new C$2 billion loan facility.
