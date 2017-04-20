BRIEF-Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.02 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 20 Singapore Medical Group Ltd :
* Singapore Medical Group acquires earnings accretive paediatric clinics for s$25.3 million
* Total consideration funded via issuance of new shares at s$0.54/share and payment of s$13.9 million in three tranches
* Singapore medical group ltd - co to acquire two paediatric clinics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
