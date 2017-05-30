BRIEF-Leidos says awarded prime position on Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract by CMS
* Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awards Leidos spot on strategic partners acquisition readiness contract
May 30 Singapore Myanmar Investco Ltd:
* FY revenue of US$23.3 million, an increase of US$15.8 million or 211.8% from corresponding year ended 31 March 2016
* FY loss attributable US$7.1 million versus loss of US$319,000
* No dividend has been declared for fy ended 31 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - announced strategic cooperation with Driscoll's and Chicken of Sea to bring U.S. Food products to China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges