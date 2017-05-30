May 30 Singapore Myanmar Investco Ltd:

* FY revenue of US$23.3 million, an increase of US$15.8 million or 211.8% from corresponding year ended 31 March 2016

* FY loss attributable US$7.1 million versus loss of US$319,000

* No dividend has been declared for fy ended 31 march 2017