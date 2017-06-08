June 8 Singapore Press Holdings Ltd

* Co through unit holds 1 million new ordinary shares in RSPL amounting to 33.33% of its share capital for S$980,000

* Unit has today entered into and completed a shareholders' agreement with Recomn Technologies and Recomn Singapore ​

* Transaction will not have a material effect on nta or eps of sph group for financial year ending 31 August 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: