BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
Feb 23 Singapore Telecommunications Limited
* Deal for enterprise value of US$310 million
* Subsidiary Amobee, has signed an agreement to acquire Turn
* Acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and expected to be completed within first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage: