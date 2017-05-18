May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3
billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in
ebitda
* FY18 consolidated revenue for group is expected to grow by
mid-single digit and ebitda to grow by low single digit
* FY18 capital expenditure is expected to approximate S$2.6
billion
* FY18 cash capital expenditure is expected to be around
S$2.4 billion, with A$1.5 billion for Optus and S$0.8 billion
for rest of Singtel group
* Negative EBITDA from Group Digital Life is expected to
reduce to approximately S$100 million for FY 18
* FY18 dividends from regional associates are expected to be
around S$1.4 billion
