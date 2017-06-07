June 7 COFCO Meat Holdings Ltd

* Singapore's Temasek unit sells 7.2 million shares in COFCO Meat Holdings at an off exchange average price of HK$1.37 a share on may 31 - HKEx filing

* Singapore's Temasek unit to own 5.97 percent stake in COFCO Meat Holdings after transaction from 6.15 percent previously - HKEx filing

Source text in English: bit.ly/2sfli2L

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)