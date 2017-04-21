April 21 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :

* Singtel Group inks agreements for S$4.1 billion of credit facilities with international banks

* In Australia, Optus Finance Pty Ltd signed a three-year A$1.5 billion committed revolving facility agreement with 15 banks

* Unit Singtel Group Treasury Pte signed agreement for a three-year S$2.5 billion committed revolving credit facility with 12 banks

* Subsidiaries entered into agreements for credit facilities for general corporate purposes & refinancing of existing facilities