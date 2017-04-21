BRIEF-Private Equity Holding FY2016/17 comprehensive income of EUR 10.8 mln
* REPORTS A COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF EUR 10.8 MILLION FOR FY 2016/2017
April 21 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :
* Singtel Group inks agreements for S$4.1 billion of credit facilities with international banks
* In Australia, Optus Finance Pty Ltd signed a three-year A$1.5 billion committed revolving facility agreement with 15 banks
* Unit Singtel Group Treasury Pte signed agreement for a three-year S$2.5 billion committed revolving credit facility with 12 banks
* Subsidiaries entered into agreements for credit facilities for general corporate purposes & refinancing of existing facilities
* ACQUIRES A COMMERCIAL SITE IN MEYRIN'S STRONGLY DEVELOPING ECONOMIC AREA
* David Bailey has been appointed as company's chief executive officer