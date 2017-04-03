BRIEF-LightInTheBox Holding Co Q1 non-GAAP net loss per ADS $0.01
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
April 3 Singulex Inc
* Singulex announces ce mark for sgx clarity® system
* Singulex inc - singulex plans to ce mark a cardiac troponin i (ctni) assay in europe
* Singulex inc - submit data for regulatory clearance of sgx clarity system in u.s., anticipating u.s. Food and drug administration clearance in 2018
* Singulex inc - developing point-of-care platform for single molecule counting technology, is exploring additional applications beyond clinical setting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PNM Resources Inc says management is expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group