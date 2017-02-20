UPDATE 1-Short-sellers lose as Amazon acquires Whole Foods
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.
Feb 20 SinnerSchrader AG:
* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG
* Has entered into a business combination agreement with Accenture Digital Holdings GmbH, a 100 percent subsidiary of Accenture Holding GmbH & Co. KG and part of Accenture-group
* Accenture intends to offer a cash consideration of 9.00 euros ($9.54) per SinnerSchrader-share
* This represents a premium of approximately 31 percent to 3-month volume-weighted average share price as of end of trading on Feb. 17, 2017
* Accenture informed it executed share purchase and transfer agreements with significant shareholders. As a result, Accenture will acquire a total of 7.171.473 shares in company (representing 62,13 percent of all SinnerSchrader-shares) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Fashion retailer J. Crew Group Inc has won the support of more than 50 percent of its term loan holders for a deal to trim its $2 billion debt load and end intellectual property litigation, people familiar with the matter said Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 (IFR) - Amazon's shock decision to buy upscale grocery chain Whole Foods delivered another dose of pain to US retail, which was already one of the most problematic sectors of the year so far.