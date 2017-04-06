BRIEF-Uber faces fresh probe from U.S. FTC over its privacy practices - Recode
* Uber faces fresh probe from U.S. FTC over its privacy practices - Recode, citing sources Source: http://bit.ly/2splbBt Further company coverage:
April 6 Sinnerschrader AG:
* Management board and supervisory board recommend to accept the takeover offer of Accenture in their joint statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Uber faces fresh probe from U.S. FTC over its privacy practices - Recode, citing sources Source: http://bit.ly/2splbBt Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, June 14 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was to travel to Kuwait on Wednesday evening after completing a visit to Qatar, foreign ministry sources said, in his quest to broker an end to a dispute betweeen the Gulf state and other Arab countries.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing on Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approve a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.