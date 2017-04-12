April 12 Sinnerschrader Ag

* Business continued positive trend in the second quarter / revenue 14 percent over previous year; ebita nearly doubled / forecast for the entire 2016/2017 financial year confirmed

* From 1 december 2016 to 28 february 2017, sinnerschrader achieved revenue of 13.7 million euros up 13.8 per cent

* From 1 december 2016 to 28 february 2017, sinnerschrader achieved revenue of 13.7 million euros up 13.8 per cent