Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Wednesday:
June 27 Sino-American Silicon Products Inc :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.5 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 16
* AS FROM JUNE 29, 2017, STILLFRONT GROUP AB (SF) WILL BE TRADED ON FIRST NORTH PREMIER
MOSCOW, June 28 Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it had detected a cyber attack on Tuesday that used malware similar to the WannaCry and Petya encryptor viruses.