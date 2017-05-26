May 26 Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd:

* Qtrly revenue was approximately RMB3,863.21 million, an increase of approximately 10.1% over same period last year

* Qtrly net profit RMB 579 million versus RMB 427.6 million

* Declared payment of a first quarterly dividend of HK1.5 cents per share for three months ended 31 March, 2017