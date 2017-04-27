BRIEF-Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp
* Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp as of June 8 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxHSnY) Further company coverage:
April 27 Sino Great Wall Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 36.6 percent y/y at 473.7 million yuan ($68.72 million)
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oPoTj4; bit.ly/2oPiCnE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8934 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp as of June 8 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxHSnY) Further company coverage:
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 Greece said on Thursday a deal ending months of an impasse on its bailout programme offered markets greater clarity on future debt reprofiling for the indebted country and ease its return to debt markets.
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.