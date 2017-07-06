MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 Sino Great Wall Co Ltd
* Says its Malaysia unit wins bid for construction contract for about 909 million yuan ($133.64 million)
* Says its consortium expects to win hospital, healthcare centre project with total investment of 1.33 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sJQoAD; bit.ly/2tUMIMu
($1 = 6.8020 Chinese yuan renminbi)
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing