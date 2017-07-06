July 6 Sino Great Wall Co Ltd

* Says its Malaysia unit wins bid for construction contract for about 909 million yuan ($133.64 million)

* Says its consortium expects to win hospital, healthcare centre project with total investment of 1.33 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sJQoAD; bit.ly/2tUMIMu

($1 = 6.8020 Chinese yuan renminbi)