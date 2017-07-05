BRIEF-Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
July 5 Sino Splendid Holdings Ltd-
* Group is expected to record a loss for six months ended 30 june 2017
* Expected result due to substantial loss on change in fair value of held-for-trading investments of approximately hk$226.6 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Centerbridge to acquire Clearlake-backed enterprise software providers Syncsort and Vision Solutions
* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 24 MILLION PLUS ADJUSTED EQUITY OF SEK 1.5 MILLION
* Visa Inc - announced availability of Visa checkout with Air Canada, Canada's largest airline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: