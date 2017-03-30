BRIEF-Cowell E Holdings expects to record improvement in group's profit
* Expects to record a significant improvement in group's profit for six months ending 30 June 2017
March 30Sino Wealth Electronic Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 57.5 percent to 84.9 percent, or to be 23 million yuan to 27 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (14.6 million yuan)
* Says increased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast
