March 30Sino Wealth Electronic Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 57.5 percent to 84.9 percent, or to be 23 million yuan to 27 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (14.6 million yuan)

* Says increased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Cld9qD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)