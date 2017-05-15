May 15 Sinocare Inc :

* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19

