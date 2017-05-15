BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical to acquire two Italian firms, share trade to resume
* Says it plans to acquire Italy's Newchem S.P.A. and Effechem S.R.L. for 110 million euros ($123.07 million)
May 15 Sinocare Inc :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19
June 19 Positive data on Clovis Oncology Inc's ovarian cancer drug, Rubraca, from a late-stage study could help the U.S. biotech widen the use of the therapy and differentiate it against rivals, the company said on Monday.
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Henan Food and Drug Administration