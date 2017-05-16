BRIEF-Betta Pharmaceuticals buys remaining stake in pharmaceutical technology firm
* Says it has bought remaining 22.6 percent stake in pharmaceutical technology firm for 108.4 million yuan
May 16 Sinocare Inc
* Says its share trade to halt from May 17 as it plans to acquire 65 percent stake in health firm via share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rlo7v6
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it has bought remaining 22.6 percent stake in pharmaceutical technology firm for 108.4 million yuan
* Says it scraps asset acquisition due to changes in capital market
* Says its controlling shareholder signs MOU with Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd on the cooperation of online drugstore and other health solution related projects