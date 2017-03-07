March 7 Sinocloud Group Limited
* Proposed Acquisition Of Additional 18.0% Equity Interest
In Sinocloud 01 Limited
* Deal to acquire 18.0% of equity interests in Sinocloud 01
Limited , being 18,000 ordinary shares in capital of target
* Through unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement
with Zhang Dai and Xu Yong
* Deal for an aggregate purchase consideration of hk$36
million
* Group's effective interest in target will increase from
63.0% to 81.0% following completion
* Proceeds from proposed settlement are intended to be used
for expansion of group's internet data centre business in prc
