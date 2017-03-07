March 7 Sinocloud Group Limited

* Proposed Acquisition Of Additional 18.0% Equity Interest In Sinocloud 01 Limited

* Deal to acquire 18.0% of equity interests in Sinocloud 01 Limited , being 18,000 ordinary shares in capital of target

* Through unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Zhang Dai and Xu Yong

* Deal for an aggregate purchase consideration of hk$36 million

* Group's effective interest in target will increase from 63.0% to 81.0% following completion

* Proceeds from proposed settlement are intended to be used for expansion of group's internet data centre business in prc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: