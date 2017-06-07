June 7 Sinocloud Group Limited

* Proposed Acquisition Of Additional 19.0% Equity Interest In Sinocloud 01 Limited

* deal for ‍hk$38 million​

* sinocloud investment holdings entered into a sale and purchase agreement with each of xu yong, bi wei na and xu yu chi

* Consideration to be satisfied by proposed issuance of 3.39 billion new shares in capital of co at issue price of s$0.002 per consideration share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)