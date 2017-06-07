CORRECTED-Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike expands into Japan
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
June 7 Sinocloud Group Limited
* Proposed Acquisition Of Additional 19.0% Equity Interest In Sinocloud 01 Limited
* deal for hk$38 million
* sinocloud investment holdings entered into a sale and purchase agreement with each of xu yong, bi wei na and xu yu chi
* Consideration to be satisfied by proposed issuance of 3.39 billion new shares in capital of co at issue price of s$0.002 per consideration share
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it plans to acquire at least 80 percent stake of shares in a life creation firm at T$63.1 per share, for T$688.0 million in total