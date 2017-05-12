BRIEF-McClatchy announces agreement to sell a majority of its 15% ownership in CareerBuilder
May 12 Sinocloud Group Ltd:
* Expected to report a net loss for fy2017
* Expected losses for fy2017 was mainly attributable to impairment losses in relation to its investment in an associate. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Apollo global management-affiliated funds and ontario teachers’ agree to acquire a controlling interest in careerbuilder
* Guangdong Bluesea Mobile Development and China National Offshore Oil Information Technology enters jv cooperation framework agreement